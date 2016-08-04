WALB's Most Wanted: Edwin Reeves, Junior

On Tonight's Most Wanted - Albany Police still looking for tips in their search for a suspected killer.



Warrants were issued last week for Edwin Reeves, Junior on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Investigators say on July 17th, he shot 43-year-old Hassan McCallister in the stomach in a parking lot of West Gordon Avenue.

McAllister, a well known barber died from his wound.

Reeves in 5'7 160 pounds. His last known address was in the 1200 block of Gillespie Avenue.

If you know where he is call crimeStoppers at 436 TIP.

Tonight Edwin Reeves Junior becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

