Police search for 'clown' robber

Police are searching for three robbers and a clown mask. (Source: WALB)

The Adel Police Department is searching for three men who robbed a gas station.

Investigators said the three men robbed the Stuckey's Citgo on 4th Avenue on August 2, just before 1 a.m.

One of the men was wearing a "scary clown mask" according to officers. And one of the men held the store clerk at gunpoint.

"Someone is out there that's seen this mask before, it's a clown mask with bright orange hair, somebody has seen it. We are just asking for that somebody to just give us the tip," said Sgt. Chris Griffin with the Adel Police Department.

Investigators said this was the second time the store has been robbed since June.

They ask anyone with information to contact Griffin at (229) 896-6445.

