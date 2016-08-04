HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 2016: Canes could be special in 2016

Fitzgerald played their final game of the 2015 season in the Georgia Dome, a great accomplishment no doubt.

But this season, a state title could be in store.

The Hurricane aren't saying it's state championship or bust, but this team is loaded with talent all across the board.

"I don't know how good we're going to be. I don't know how many games we're going to play," head coach Jason Strickland says. "I know this: I like who is showing up everyday and I like their attitude."

Senior running back J.D. King is committed to Oklahoma State. Senior tight end Lecitus Smith is Virginia Tech bound. Those two are just a few of the high level college prospects Strickland and staff have built in Fitzgerald.

The Canes say they aren't looking ahead towards a title run, but they are pushing each other to be great.

"We have young guys that challenge us, and the older guys get real competitive," says King. "That's exactly what Coach Strickland wants. He wants the intensity to be high at practice, so that's always our goal."

Strickland and the rest of this Fitzgerald team know there will be a lot of hype surrounding their 2016 season. Strickland says he wants the team focusing on just one thing this fall: where their feet are.

"If our feet are in the weight room, let's have a good weight session,. If our feet are in the film room, let's have a good film session," he says. "There's going to be times when our feet are on the game field, and that's going to be the point where we've got to focus on that game and executing to the best of our possible will. We know there's going to be talk. There's going to be things that are out of our control, but we can control where our feet are and where our mind is if our mind is where our feet are."

The Canes open the season on August 26th. They'll host rival Irwin County at Jaycee Stadium.

