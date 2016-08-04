HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 2016: Indians not focused on another Dome trip

A third straight trip to the Georgia Dome is an easy goal for the Irwin County Indians to have, especially after losing both state title games in their previous trips.

But that's not what head coach Buddy Nobles is preaching in Ocilla these days.

"You can't play in the Dome now. If you do, they'll get you for breaking and entering," Nobles says.

While the Indians will be without some productive players in 2016, namely RB D.J. Pollard, the cupboard for 2016 is not bare.

This team is still plenty talented, according to Nobles.

"We may not have a superstar like we had last year, but I'd rather have about 10 or 12 kids that could run than one kid that could play," he says.

Run they will. The Indians are going to stick with Nobles' option offense in 2016. That's no surprise.

But you can also expect a little evolution this season, mainly with an air attack.

"We're a Christian based offense. We're going to run the ball. Jesus said, 'Lo, I'll be with you,' so we're going to run the ball," Nobles says. "But we're also going to be better at throwing the ball. I think that comes with experience of the offense. That's going to help us out because it's a proven offense over the years."

The Indians are fresh off three straight seasons of at least 10 wins. The last time that happened in Ocilla was between 1997-1999.

Irwin County opens the season on the road at Berrien on August 19.

