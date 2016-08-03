Blazers picked 5th in GSC preseason poll

Valdosta State is facing low expectations, relatively speaking, in 2016.

At least that's what the coaches of the Gulf South Conference think.

The Blazers were picked to finish 5th in the GSC preseason coaches' poll released Wednesday. VSU was picked to finish between 3rd and 5th by every coach.

West Georgia is the preseason favorite. The Wolves are just the 8th team in Gulf South history to repeat as preseason favorites.

GSC PRESEASON COACHES' POLL;

1. West Georgia (7)

2. North Alabama

3. Florida Tech (2)

4. Delta St.

5. Valdosta St.

6. West Alabama

7. Mississippi College

8. West Florida

9. Shorter

