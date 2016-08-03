Podcast to detail disappearance of Tara Grinstead

An investigative podcast about the disappearance of an Ocilla teacher is set to premier Monday.

Titled 'Up and Vanished', the story details the findings of Atlanta filmmaker Payne Lindsey as he makes a documentary on Tara Grinstead, who went missing in 2005.

The podcast will be released every other week, as Lindsey works on the documentary.

He said he hopes his projects will help find out what happened to her.

"I hope to be getting people talking again, making an avenue for people to feel comfortable to say things maybe they were too afraid to say," Lindsey said.

Payne said the podcast is ongoing, and that he's not entirely sure how it will end.

More information about the podcast can be found at http://www.upandvanished.com/.

