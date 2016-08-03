Community creates quilt for law enforcement

The quilt will help raise money for Tasers (Source:WALB)

Community members are hoping a quilt will be able to raise money to buy law enforcement officials Tasers in Irwin county.

The group grabbed lunch together to discuss what the quilt will look like and how others in the area can get involved.

They also discussed their plans to get law enforcement into schools to better build a relationship with children in the county.

"We have very similar values," Brenda Whitley, an organizer speaking about a discussion she had with police, said. "So, we get along well, but we don't want anything happening like whats happening in other places."

Organizers said a kick off event to bring the community and law enforcement together is scheduled for September.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.