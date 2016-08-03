Schools get big donation for S.T.E.M. initiative

Lowndes County schools will get $50,000 each year for five years. (Source: WALB)

A major donation will help Lowndes County Schools with their S.T.E.M. Education program.

The Harley Langdale Jr Foundation donated $250,000 to the school system for S.T.E.M. education. S.T.E.M. stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Lowndes County schools will get $50,000 each year for five years.

The money will be distributed throughout each of the county schools.