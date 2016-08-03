Valdosta government searching for youth leaders

Middle school students in 7th and 8th grade are eligible to apply to serve on the Valdosta Youth Council. (Source: WALB)

Valdosta is looking to local youth to help out in city government.

Middle school students in 7th and 8th grade are eligible to apply to serve on the Valdosta Youth Council.

The program started last year. It aims to build leadership and give students insight on how local government works.

Students must be in 7th or 8th grade and have a 2.5 GPA to apply. They must also complete 8 hours of community service if chosen.

10 members from last year's council will come back for the 2016-2017 school year. The city is looking to bring on roughly 15 more students.

Last year the VYC established an anti-bullying campaign, completed more than 112 service hours collectively, and adopted a portion of N. Lee St. to clean up.

"The youth are part of the next generation, so we're going to be the ones leading the future. If we start early in getting work ethic, we will lead our generation into a better future," said VYC president Drew Correll.

To apply for the VYC click here. Applications are due August 24, 2016.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.