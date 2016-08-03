South Georgia fire investigated as homicide, two children dead

Multiple fire crews, police officers, and first responders arrived at the scene, and the coroner arrived about 7 a.m. (Source: WALB)

District Attorney Greg Edwards confirmed that two children, one boy and one girl, are dead. An adult woman was taken to the hospital, in grave condition. (Source: WALB)

Officials are investigating an Albany fire as a homicide after two children died Wednesday.

Prosecutors confirmed that a 6-year-old girl was killed in an attack before the fire.

A 7-year-old boy died at the hospital, the cause of death is still uncertain at this time, but prosecutors said he was injured before the fire.

Police have identified a third child who was injured. Investigators said that a 10-year-old boy was found alive in the trunk of a car on the property.

"There is a third child that has been identified as being present at the scene. That child's circumstances is involved in the ongoing investigation," explained District Attorney Greg Edwards.

He was treated for his injuries and spoke with investigators.

The children's 54-year-old grandmother was gravely injured in the home, but is still alive.

"In fact the outlook is promising that she may be improving. But I'm sure the situation is still guarded," said Edwards.

Around 6:30 Wednesday morning firefighters were called to the home in the 2700 block of West Doublegate. The front of the home is extensively burned.

Multiple fire crews, police officers and first responders arrived at the scene, and the coroner arrived around 7 a.m.

The fire is being investigated as a homicide by the Albany Police and the Albany-Dougherty County Child Death Investigation Team. GBI is helping with the forensic investigation.

"I'm not clear about the cause of death of the child who died at the hospital," said Edwards. "All of that will be part of the ongoing investigation and autopsy."

The father of two of the children, who also owns the home, arrived at the house while firefighters were battling the blaze.

He was questioned by police and released. Prosecutors said that they have lots of questions, as their large scale investigation continues.

"The father of the children was not here, as initially reported. So he was the one adult not here. That is accounted here at this point," said Edwards.

Prosecutors said the three children were not from Albany, but were here visiting from their homes in Florida.

Prosecutors have said that no one has been charged at this time because there are still many questions to be answered.

"Every effort to use all the resources that we have for this investigation have been brought into play," explained Edwards.

WALB has been told that the mothers and other family members of the children are on their way to Albany, and no names will be released until they arrive and are questioned.

