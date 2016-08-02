Insurance Office assesses Tifton fire systems

Insurance companies will soon have more information about the City of Tifton's ability to respond to fires.

The Insurance Services Office was in town last week evaluating emergency communications, the water system and the city fire department.

The ISO will then give that information to companies looking to assess risk.

Tifton Fire Chief Michael Coleman said inspectors told him everything was in order.

"The news was very positive," Coleman said. "We made a great presentation. We benefited from the advice of the consultant."

The evaluating agency will release an official report detailing their findings in several months.

