Public help needed in identifying Lake Park robbers

Lake Park police need your help identifying these men. (Source: WALB)

Lake Park police need your help identifying these men. (Source: WALB)

Lake Park Police need your help identifying two men who robbed a convenience store.

According to officials, in the afternoon on July 30th, two men entered Right Stop on Lakes Boulevard.

They bought a few items before going to the back of the store. Investigators say they then cut the locks and stole money from lottery machines.

Officials believe the two men might have been armed.

They are looking to the community to help identify the men.

"This happened in the middle of the day, it really did, so because of that we want to keep the community active in it. We want them to help us out together. We all work together. There is nothing we can do if we don't work together," urged Lake Park Police Chief James Breletic.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake Park police department at (229) 559-7470.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.