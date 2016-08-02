One horse recovering after two struck by lightning

When the clouds had cleared after the storm had passed, owner Norma Karst noticed something was off. (Source: WALB)

Two Lee County horses were stuck by lightning on Monday when thunderstorms rolled through the area.

Dallas was killed, but Pretty Boy's owners said he is shaken but recovering.

Riders and horses alike at the Star K Equestrian Center are still reeling after the incident.

"Acted very unusual," said Karst. "Walking around in an unusual way, acting like he couldn't see, twitching his mouth, we knew something was wrong with him."

And Karst was still in mourning on Tuesday. Dallas, a quarter horse she owned for more than five years died in the same lightning strike, which hit a nearby tree. She said that the two horses were best friends.

"Dallas and Pretty Boy were Buddies. Every time, when we turn our horses out in the morning, they go out in the pasture and a couple of them will team up," explained Karst. "They were just buddies. They stayed together most of the time."

Karst said the storms rolled in quickly and the group got all the horses they could inside, but it was too late for Dallas. She also said that Dallas was playful. And Karst is heartbroken, but wants people to learn from the incident.

"It took Dallas out in a heartbeat, and he never knew what happened to him," said Karst. "So, in lightning, if horses can be brought in, it's a good idea to do it."

And on Tuesday, as she comforted Pretty Boy, she looked back on the great times she shared with his best buddy Dallas.

A veterinarian checked on Pretty Boy on Tuesday and said that he is doing a lot better.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.