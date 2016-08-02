Southside students get a warm welcome

Dozens of community leaders came out to cheer Southside Middle School students on for their first day of school.



City leaders, school board members, business owners, law enforcement officers and others came out. They held signs and gave students high fives. One pastor says this is a great way to encourage students.



"I think the kids are feeling more encouraged and more prepped to come to school and just to look at their faces and see their smiles it's really exciting," said Albany Tech's Keva Quimbley.

"We want them to feel like what they are," said Albany Tech's Dennis Courtney. "They're a VIP. that's exactly right."

This was the first time the school had a welcoming committee for students.

