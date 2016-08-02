Lowndes Co. wreck victim identified

Officers of the Valdosta Police Department responded to a fatal wreck on East Hill Avenue and Clay Road.

VPD identified the victim as 23 year old Evan A. Souris of Lake Park.

An officer driving into work saw it, and responded just before 8 a.m.

"A lot of smoke, and fluid, and things. All we can do is run in and try to help when we see people are involved in it," said Lt. Earl Durrance, Valdosta Police Department.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The road was closed for hours, but the 2000 block of East Hill Avenue has been reopened for normal traffic flow.

