Drivers need to realize that school has started

Kids in Dougherty and Tift counties heading back to class, and drivers are urged to slow down during their morning commute.

With thousands of students and teachers heading back this morning, police are really urging drivers to slow down, be alert and stay aware.

They say the biggest excuse they hear from drivers is that they were in a hurry or just didn't see the lights.

Last year, police issued nearly 1,600 tickets and warnings in school zones last school year, and if you don't want to be one of those with a ticket this morning, police have this advice for you: plan ahead.

"Stay on the sidewalks if you're walking to school, stay on the sidewalks if one is available. If you do not have a sidewalk available to you, you need to stay on the left side of the roadway as you walk so you can see the traffic that's coming to you," said Corporal Greg Gadt of the Albany Police Department.



Also, remind students to cross at the crosswalk and don't forget the old familiar advice, look both ways before crossing the street. Drivers should look carefully backing out of driveways.



And again, Albany police will be on extra patrols to enforce the 25MPH speed limit when the lights are flashing. They have a zero tolerance policy. If you're caught speeding, you probably won't be getting a warning.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.