Promoter promises more concerts at the Albany Civic Center

One concert promoter said that there was a good crowd at the T.I. concert, but he hopes for even bigger crowds in the future. (Source: WALB)

There are plans for more concerts to come to the Albany Civic Center. (Source: WALB)

A man who helped promote the T.I. concert at the Albany Civic Center said that he has other shows in the works.

Gilbert Udoto said more than 2,000 people attended the show on Friday.

He said that was a good crowd, but he hopes for even bigger crowds in the future.

"Just buy your tickets because you're gonna get the best treat of your life. T.I. was it for the summer. You'll never see T.I. like that. You should have been there," said Udoto.

Udoto said he's lining up two concerts for spring and he's working to bring rock and pop acts to town.

Several cars were broken into in the Civic Center parking lot during Friday's concert, but Udoto said that he believes there was adequate security and there weren't any other major problems.

