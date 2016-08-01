Tifton Fire Department makes changes

Changes at the Tifton Fire Department are now in effect after the county split with the city and started its own operation.

Tifton Fire Chief Michael Coleman said the biggest change to come from the split is geographical.

The city department is now only responsible for responding to around nine square miles, while the joint department covered more than 270.

"We've always maintained three career fire stations," Coleman said. "One of them, however, was built outside the city limits to service the county. Now that we no longer run county, we have re-located apparatus and personnel."

Two to three firefighters, and two trucks, are stationed at a new West Side facility on North Carpenter Road. The facility was built in 20-2, but just started being used a couple of months ago.

Coleman said the city's fire volunteers have also decreased in size, since it's no longer responsible for serving the entire county.

He adds that before the decision was made, some workers were concerned, but, now, morale is high.

"It's taken its toll, but once the decision was made, our men were on board and are actually in a very good state of mind these days," Coleman said.

The city will hold a grand opening for the West Side Station Thursday.

