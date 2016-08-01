First UGA preseason practice under Kirby Smart

As work is underway on Georgia's new indoor practice facility, work began Monday for the Georgia football team. (Source: WALB)

It's day one of preseason practice in Athens, and the word around town: excitement.

"When you have a break of no football and no college, it can get kind of boring. But now I'm just ready," said junior linebacker Reggie Carter.

It's no secret the bigger, faster, and stronger football team usually has the best odds. From the sounds of this team, they want that to be them when they open the season on September 3.

"We spent a lot of time in the weight room. Guys made a lot of gains," says senior center Brandon Kublanow. "I personally made a lot of gains. I'm excited to see how it relates on the field."

"To get under a bar that has more weight on it, to lift a bar that has more weight. They're not only capable, but they're more willing," said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

As for who will be the QB on September 3, that's still up in the air. Kirby Smart gave no answers to that Monday.

But he did say it's not going to be a popularity contest. It'll be the best player.

"Do the fans impact my decision? Absolutely not," Smart says. "They're going to go out there and cheer and scream for [freshman QB Jacob Eason], but I've got to make the best decision for the team. Ultimately their fan favorite will be the guy who wins the games, I promise you that."

Between now and that opener on September 3, there will be 26 more practices and 2 scrimmages for the Dawgs. They're going to learn a lot about themselves between now and then.

