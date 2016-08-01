County commissioners approve lower millage rate

Dougherty County Commissioners have officially set the new tax rate for property owners.

The county-wide millage rate dropped slightly by .02 percent.

The special service district millage rate will remain the same.

"We were able to raise enough revenue to fund our expenses and so there was no need to raise taxes this year," said Dougherty Asst. County Administrator Michael McCoy.

The county wide millage rate is now 12.57 mills.

The changes took effect on Monday.

