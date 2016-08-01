Commissioners identify possible SPLOST projects

"Ultimately it's up to the citizens to decide whether or not that type of investment is something they want their tax dollars to go towards," said Chris Cohilas, Dougherty Commission Chairman. (Source: WALB)

"I don't know where we would be without SPLOST, quite frankly. I don't know what this county would look like," said Lamar Hudgins, District 1 Commissioner. (Source: WALB)

"Infrastructure projects we've been able to do related to flooding we could not do that without further adding burden to our citizens without SPLOST," said John Hayes, District 2 Commissioner. (Source: WALB)

Leaders came up with a list of projects. Now, it's up to voters to decide whether to approve the tax for a seventh time. (Source: WALB)

If voters extend the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in Dougherty County, it will bring in an estimated $92.5 million. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County's $33.5 million share of the projected SPLOST 7 collection is earmarked for improvements across the county, including some relatively small projects at Thronateeska and Hugh Mills Stadium.

The largest allocation, a combined $5.16 million, will go toward repairing the Government Center, Judicial Building and the Central Square Complex.

The next largest amount, $5 million is set aside for roads and bridges, and $4 million will pay for storm drainage improvements and equipment.

"In 1993, there wasn't an EMS station west of North Slappey and due to SPLOST we were able to build an EMS station on Westover," said Hayes.

Nearly $2.6 million of SPLOST 7 will be for EMS ambulances, equipment and station repairs.

Another $1.4 million dollars is for upgrades to the 911 Communications Center.

First responders, including law enforcement and fire teams, are slated to get SPLOST dollars to pay for new equipment and building maintenance.

Several smaller projects are on the list, including $750,000 to improve the Greenway Trails.

"Also quality of life infrastructure investments such as the greenway program and the trails program so we have trails folks to use in the community should they choose to implement the SPLOST," said Cohilas.

Voters will decide to extend the six-year tax on the November 8th general election ballot.

Below is a list of the county SPLOST projects:

County Projects TOTAL $33,300,000

County Fire Trucks & Equipment $1,240,000

County Fire Station Improvements & Equipment $ 500,000

EMS Ambulances & Equipment $2,125,000

EMS Station Improvements & Equipment $ 500,000

Sheriff's Vehicles & Equipment $ 925,000

County Police Vehicles & Equipment $1,360,000

County Police Building & Equipment $ 550,000

Jail Improvements & Equipment $1,600,000

Upgrade 911 System $1,408,000

Animal Control Shelter $ 100,000

County Dept. Vehicles $ 520,000

Roads, Streets & Bridges $5,000,000

Storm Drainage Improvements $4,000,000

Gov't Center Improvements & Equipment $2,200,000

Judicial Building Improvements & Equipment $1,850,000

Central Square Complex Improvements & Equipment $1,110,000

Riverfront Resource Center $ 800,000

Public Works Improvements & Equipment $ 320,000

Facilities Management $ 200,000

County Morgue $ 414,000

Water Extensions/Fire Protection $ 400,000

Elections Equipment $ 60,000

Aerial Mapping System $ 98,000

Information Technology Upgrades $ 380,000

Library Improvements $ 400,000

RiverQuarium $ 450,000

Thronateeska $ 300,000

Chehaw $ 135,000

Mental Health $ 700,000

Public Health $1,430,000

County Parks Improvements $1,145,000

Hugh Mills Stadium $ 330,000

Greenway Trails $ 750,000

