Commissioners identify possible SPLOST projects

If voters extend the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in Dougherty County, it will bring in an estimated $92.5 million.
Leaders came up with a list of projects. Now, it's up to voters to decide whether to approve the tax for a seventh time.
Dougherty County's $33.5 million share of the projected SPLOST 7 collection is earmarked for improvements across the county, including some relatively small projects at Thronateeska and Hugh Mills Stadium.
The largest allocation, a combined $5.16 million, will go toward repairing the Government Center, Judicial Building and the Central Square Complex.
The next largest amount, $5 million is set aside for roads and bridges, and $4 million will pay for storm drainage improvements and equipment.
"Infrastructure projects we've been able to do related to flooding we could not do that without further adding burden to our citizens without SPLOST," said John Hayes, District 2 Commissioner.
"In 1993, there wasn't an EMS station west of North Slappey and due to SPLOST we were able to build an EMS station on Westover," said Hayes.
Nearly $2.6 million of SPLOST 7 will be for EMS ambulances, equipment and station repairs.
Another $1.4 million dollars is for upgrades to the 911 Communications Center.
First responders, including law enforcement and fire teams, are slated to get SPLOST dollars to pay for new equipment and building maintenance.
"I don't know where we would be without SPLOST, quite frankly. I don't know what this county would look like," said Lamar Hudgins, District 1 Commissioner.
"Ultimately it's up to the citizens to decide whether or not that type of investment is something they want their tax dollars to go towards," said Chris Cohilas, Dougherty Commission Chairman.
Several smaller projects are on the list, including $750,000 to improve the Greenway Trails.
"Also quality of life infrastructure investments such as the greenway program and the trails program so we have trails folks to use in the community should they choose to implement the SPLOST," said Cohilas.
Voters will decide to extend the six-year tax on the November 8th general election ballot.
Below is a list of the county SPLOST projects:
- County Projects TOTAL $33,300,000
- County Fire Trucks & Equipment $1,240,000
- County Fire Station Improvements & Equipment $ 500,000
- EMS Ambulances & Equipment $2,125,000
- EMS Station Improvements & Equipment $ 500,000
- Sheriff's Vehicles & Equipment $ 925,000
- County Police Vehicles & Equipment $1,360,000
- County Police Building & Equipment $ 550,000
- Jail Improvements & Equipment $1,600,000
- Upgrade 911 System $1,408,000
- Animal Control Shelter $ 100,000
- County Dept. Vehicles $ 520,000
- Roads, Streets & Bridges $5,000,000
- Storm Drainage Improvements $4,000,000
- Gov't Center Improvements & Equipment $2,200,000
- Judicial Building Improvements & Equipment $1,850,000
- Central Square Complex Improvements & Equipment $1,110,000
- Riverfront Resource Center $ 800,000
- Public Works Improvements & Equipment $ 320,000
- Facilities Management $ 200,000
- County Morgue $ 414,000
- Water Extensions/Fire Protection $ 400,000
- Elections Equipment $ 60,000
- Aerial Mapping System $ 98,000
- Information Technology Upgrades $ 380,000
- Library Improvements $ 400,000
- RiverQuarium $ 450,000
- Thronateeska $ 300,000
- Chehaw $ 135,000
- Mental Health $ 700,000
- Public Health $1,430,000
- County Parks Improvements $1,145,000
- Hugh Mills Stadium $ 330,000
- Greenway Trails $ 750,000
