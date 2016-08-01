There's still time to get back-to-school immunizations - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

There's still time to get back-to-school immunizations

The Department of Public Health urges parents to make sure their students have all their immunization shots. (Source: WALB) The Department of Public Health urges parents to make sure their students have all their immunization shots. (Source: WALB)
Courtney Sheeley, DPH communications specialist (Source: WALB) Courtney Sheeley, DPH communications specialist (Source: WALB)
LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) -

Students in Lowndes County and Valdosta are preparing to head back to school this week. 

The Department of Public Health urges parents to make sure their students have all the immunization shots they need.

The department is asking that students who still need immunizations and paper work to get them taken care of early this week. 

Officials say the earlier you get in the better, to avoid any missed class days. 

"They can't start school until they actually have all of this completed. So, it's very important that they go ahead and start so their child doesn't miss any school days," explains Courtney Sheeley, Communications Specialist with the Department of Public Health. 

If you aren't sure what immunizations your child may need check here

