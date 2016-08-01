Teachers come together for convocation in Valdosta

Hundreds of teachers came together for convocation in Valdosta.(Source: WALB)

Hundreds of teachers came together on Monday to get ready for school in Valdosta.

Every teacher from every school in the city was there, including the 86 new teachers they just hired on.

They talked about last year's successes and what they hope for this year.

School officials said that the convocation is a great way to get teachers excited for classes.

"It provides that level of motivation, that level of unity, that degree of unity. We are sending the message that together we are VCS," said Superintendent Dr. William Cason.

The schools will focus on elementary Spanish and literacy this year.

