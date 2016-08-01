ASU, Darton cut expenses by cutting jobs

The President of Albany State University, Art Dunning, and the interim president of Darton State College, Richard Carvajal, announced plans Monday to reduce operating expenses. (Source: WALB)

The President of Albany State University, Art Dunning, and the interim president of Darton State College, Richard Carvajal, announced plans Monday to reduce operating expenses.

According to a report, the reduction in operating expenses requires a reduction in staffing.

Monday morning, managers informed employees whose position won't exist after September 30th.

According to the report, ASU is reducing 80 positions, 48 of which are filled. DSC is reducing 30 positions, none of which are filled.

“ASU has one of the lowest student-staff ratios within the University System of Georgia of 8 to 1, while the average ratio in the University System of Georgia is 15 students to 1 staff. A reduction in staffing is necessary in order to bring us closer to the appropriate staffing levels," said Dunning.

The report credits this decrease to a significant decrease in enrollment and state funding.

"This was done as you well know much before the consolidation. The consolidation did not happen until November. We started the process of looking every unit from top to bottom in September," said Dunning.

Darton has had a hiring freeze since multiple reductions last year, and have only been allowed to fill critical roles.

Officials say the school is still on track to complete consolidation early next year.

"We've all been very pleased about the timing. It's been an aggressive schedule, we've had an aggressive approach in making sure we meet all of those deadlines. I think we're in good shape for that," said Dunning.

Officials said that they are looking for solutions to increase student enrollment and retention.

