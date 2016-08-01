Group seeks donations for Back the Blue Day

The group is asking for donations of pre-packaged snacks. (Source: WALB)

This Back the Blue day is sponsored by an online Christian ministry. (Source: WALB)

Several donations have been accepted at a drop-off location in Valdosta. (Source: WALB)

A national campaign to support law enforcement has a local twist to it, thanks to one southwest Georgia woman.

Beautifully Designed, an online Christian ministry, is sponsoring Back the Blue Day on Aug. 1. Women across the country have been collecting donations and will deliver the items to their respective police stations in more than 550 cities in all 50 states, according to the website.

Several of those police stations will be here in southwest Georgia. Ashley Shiver, a native of Norman Park, noticed south Georgia wasn't represented in the list of cities and felt compelled to participate.

"Everybody's seen on the news, all the bad things that have been happening lately, especially with our law enforcement, and I just feel like they need some encouragement and support," Shiver said, "and that's what I love to do is encourage and support others so I'm just trying to get the community involved as well to help."

Shiver originally planned to deliver the donated items on Monday, but she's extended the time to donate until Friday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m.

Drop-off locations have been set up in cities across south Georgia including Albany, Leesburg, Tifton, Cordele, Arabi, Moultrie, Valdosta, and Norman Park.

Shiver says any donations will be accepted. Suggested items include cases of water and sports drinks, pre-packaged snacks, gift cards, hand sanitizer, and other items that could be benefit law enforcement agencies.

Donations can be dropped off at any of the listed businesses:

Moultrie : Aero Boutique, Triangle Furniture, Bentley's Restaurant

: Aero Boutique, Triangle Furniture, Bentley's Restaurant Tifton : Aero Boutique, Eric's Tire, Espresso 41

: Aero Boutique, Eric's Tire, Espresso 41 Norman Park : Lauri Jo

: Lauri Jo Valdosta : Aero Boutique, Eric's Tire, Triangle Furniture

: Aero Boutique, Eric's Tire, Triangle Furniture Albany : In the Light Massage Therapy, Q's Cakes, Ivey's Outdoor

: In the Light Massage Therapy, Q's Cakes, Ivey's Outdoor Leesburg : Griffin Lumber and Hardware

: Griffin Lumber and Hardware Cordele : Anderson Electronics

: Anderson Electronics Thomasville: YoBurst Frozen Yogurt, GrandDaddy's BBQ, Dog World/Pic Up Foods

Anyone interested can email Shiver for more information.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.