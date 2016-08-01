Group seeks donations for Back the Blue Day - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Group seeks donations for Back the Blue Day

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Several donations have been accepted at a drop-off location in Valdosta. (Source: WALB) Several donations have been accepted at a drop-off location in Valdosta. (Source: WALB)
This Back the Blue day is sponsored by an online Christian ministry. (Source: WALB) This Back the Blue day is sponsored by an online Christian ministry. (Source: WALB)
The group is asking for donations of pre-packaged snacks. (Source: WALB) The group is asking for donations of pre-packaged snacks. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A national campaign to support law enforcement has a local twist to it, thanks to one southwest Georgia woman.

Beautifully Designed, an online Christian ministry, is sponsoring Back the Blue Day on Aug. 1. Women across the country have been collecting donations and will deliver the items to their respective police stations in more than 550 cities in all 50 states, according to the website.

Several of those police stations will be here in southwest Georgia. Ashley Shiver, a native of Norman Park, noticed south Georgia wasn't represented in the list of cities and felt compelled to participate.

"Everybody's seen on the news, all the bad things that have been happening lately, especially with our law enforcement, and I just feel like they need some encouragement and support," Shiver said, "and that's what I love to do is encourage and support others so I'm just trying to get the community involved as well to help."

Shiver originally planned to deliver the donated items on Monday, but she's extended the time to donate until Friday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m.

Drop-off locations have been set up in cities across south Georgia including Albany, Leesburg, Tifton, Cordele, Arabi, Moultrie, Valdosta, and Norman Park.

Shiver says any donations will be accepted. Suggested items include cases of water and sports drinks, pre-packaged snacks, gift cards, hand sanitizer, and other items that could be benefit law enforcement agencies.

Donations can be dropped off at any of the listed businesses:

  • Moultrie: Aero Boutique, Triangle Furniture, Bentley's Restaurant
  • Tifton: Aero Boutique, Eric's Tire, Espresso 41
  • Norman Park: Lauri Jo
  • Valdosta: Aero Boutique, Eric's Tire, Triangle Furniture
  • Albany: In the Light Massage Therapy, Q's Cakes, Ivey's Outdoor
  • Leesburg: Griffin Lumber and Hardware
  • Cordele: Anderson Electronics
  • Thomasville: YoBurst Frozen Yogurt, GrandDaddy's BBQ, Dog World/Pic Up Foods

Anyone interested can email Shiver for more information.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly