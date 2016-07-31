Church holds back-to-school pep rally

An Albany church got students excited about school Sunday night.

Hope City United meets at the State Theater downtown. They hosted a back to school pep rally there. Pastor Trent Cory said, "This time of the year, it's really tough on families. The cost of sending several children to school is really high, and so we just try, as a church we believe that helping in our community with these kind of issues is the true heart of God."

The church gave away school supplies.

The pep rally also included snacks, dancing and a Christian message.

