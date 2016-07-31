USA National Diving Competition set to begin

The event is set to begin at the Moss Aquatic Center (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of athletes are in Moultrie for the USA Diving National Championship (Source: WALB)

Athletes were just a day away from springing off the boards at the USA National Diving Competition in Moultrie.

The contest will start on Monday at the Moose Moss Aquatic Center.

Moss Farms Diving had prepared for the event for about three months.

Organizers say competitors were vying for both national titles and opportunities to compete around the world.

Moss Farms Diving President Dorothy McCranie says those headed the Rio Olympics on Team USA have all been to their pool.

"Every diver that is competing in Rio, in the diving competitions, actually has already dove in Moultrie, Georgia before," said McCranie.

The competition's opening ceremony was held Saturday.

More than 700 divers will compete this year.

