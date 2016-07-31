Ladies N Heels gives out free school supplies

The group gave out school supplies for the community (Source: WALB)

A group called the Ladies N Heels was out in Albany earlier Sunday giving out free school supplies.

With their hands full as well as new backpacks, the children got to walk away from Carver Park ready for the start of the school year.

People also had a chance to grab a bite to eat, and it was all free thanks to the Albany group.

Member Charlotte Paul says it's important give back to the communities you live in when you have the opportunity to do so.

"To let people know that we are a community and that we are all together, and just to help out," said Paul.

Children in the area were steadily stopping by. Paper, pens, and notebooks awaited them.

Daffney Shaver brought some of the children from her neighborhood to stock up.

"It's important to help people who can't help themselves. You get your blessings from god by helping others," said Shaver.

That's something the group of seven women hope to continue to do throughout the future.

Paul says Ladies N Heels is looking to grow. They've held fundraisers to prepare for Sunday's event.

The group hopes to help out again because of the positive responses they've seen.

"They are grateful. They are grateful. They are thanking us for the supplies. That makes us feel really good," said Shaver.

Paul adds that it also feels good to have the kids in her community putting their best foot as the school year starts.

Those interested in joining can contact the group on Facebook here.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.