State governor supports tax holiday

Not everyone thinks those sales tax holidays are a good idea.

Critics include the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, a watchdog group that closely monitors the state's budget and tax policies. That organization says tax holidays put a financial burden on the state and don't really boost spending.

Governor Nathan Deal said he supports the tax holiday that has become a Georgia tradition.

"It encourages them to buy the things that they need. It gives them a little bit of a break by having the sales tax removed from it," said Governor Nathan Deal. "I understand the argument that it costs money to the state of Georgia, but, you know, it's just this one time that we're doing it. I think we can afford to do that."

Georgia's economy continues to grow as we continue to spend more.

Deal says state revenue increased by ten percent during the fiscal year that ended in June.

