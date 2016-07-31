Stores extend hours for tax-free weekend

Stores had extended hours on the last day of tax-free weekend (Source: WALB)

Some stores extended their normal hours Sunday night to give shoppers a little extra time to take advantage of the tax-free deals.

Anyone who did any shopping during the weekend was sure to run into big crowds.

This year's back to school sales tax holiday started Saturday and was set to continue through Sunday tonight.

Shoppers were happy to save a little money, and many were looking for good sale prices on top of the tax break.

Tax-free items included most clothes, school supplies, and computer-related equipment.

The state's tax holiday for energy or water-efficient products is scheduled for September 30 until October 2 this year.

