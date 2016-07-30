Chick-fil-A gathers school supplies

The restaurant is seeking the community's help in order to give back (Source:WALB)

Chick-fil-A asked the community to help get students back to class with everything they need to be prepared.

The franchise's Lee and Dougherty County locations collected school supplies.

The gear will be given to students in need throughout both county school systems.

"Everything is all about just getting off on the right foot. We just want to help in any way that we can," said Dustin Walker, manager.

The donation period ended when the restaurants closed on Saturday.

