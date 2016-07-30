Students celebrate start of year with 'Back to School Bash'

Students were provided with games, food, and school supplies (Source: WALB)

Dougherty High students prepared for the start of the school year (Source: WALB)

Dougherty High students are gearing up for the school year. Administrators helped them get ready by holding a 'Back to School Bash' Saturday.

Faculty, students, and community members celebrated with games and a cookout.

More than 300 bags of school supplies were handed out to students.

Principal Jeffrey Ross said he hopes the event shows kids the whole community is behind them.

"They have a lot of people in the community, in addition to the school, who are supporting them and just pushing them to be successful," said Principal Jeffrey Ross.

Children in Dougherty County will go back to school on Tuesday.

