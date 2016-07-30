Zeta Phi Beta and Phi Beta Sigma host uniform drive

Over 100 uniforms were provided for children in the community (Source: S. Byrd)

Both organizations were present to give out school uniforms (Source: S. Byrd)

Members of Zeta Phi Beta and Phi Beta Sigma teamed up to host a uniform drive for the community.

The organizations were out at the school board building on Pine Avenue early Saturday morning.

School uniforms were provided for boys and girls all over Dougherty County.

Over 100 sets of uniforms were available for pickup at no cost.

Dougherty Co. School System board member Velvet Riggins as well as principals of West Town, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Lamar Reese elementary schools were in attendance to receive the uniforms.

