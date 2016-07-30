HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 2016: Young but talented Packers facing tough schedule

If the Packers want to keep the good vibrations felt the last two falls in Colquitt County, they'll have to do it with a new cast of characters.

The Packers return just six total starters from last year's state title team, including just two on defense.

Add that lack of experience to a schedule head coach Rush Propst calls the toughest he's seen, and suddenly the Packers may not be the state title favorites we've seen recently.

There is still plenty of talent on this team, but Propst any talk of a another undefeated season is very premature.

"45-0 has been mentioned, and I shut that down. I shut that talk down. I don't talk about that," Propst says. "We're not going to talk about that. I'm going to talk about each and every game. I'm going to talk about our tradition,\what we've built, and how this team has to gain it's own identity for the 2016 season."

Offensively, the Packers return just four players. One is QB Jay Saunders, who will take the reins from Chase Parrish.

Saunders appeared in 10 games last season, and even prepared to be the starter in the state championship game as Parrish battled an illness.

Parrish won 30 straight games and two state titles, but Propst doesn't want Saunders to be Parrish.

"Jay's a kid that has a really good arm. He can spin it real well," Propst says. "We're going to move him around and change his launch point, and do a few things a little bit different."

The Packers jump right into the meat of their schedule on August 20 when they square off with Mill Creek in the Corky Kell Classic in Atlanta.

