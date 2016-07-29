Blazers included in GSC Game of the Week schedule

Valdosta State is closing in on the first season under head coach Kerwin Bell, and unsurprisingly, the Blazers will again be featured on national TV this season.

The Blazers will be a part of the Gulf South Conference's Game of the Week twice this season. Those games will be aired live nationally on ESPN3.

Both TV games happen away from Titletown, and will be back-to-back weeks.

The first game is October 29th at Florida Tech, and a week later on November 5 at West Alabama.

2016 GSC GAME OF THE WEEK SCHEDULE

9/17- Florida Tech at Shorter

9/24- North Alabama at West Alabama

9/29- Mississippi College at Delta St.

10/01- West Georgia at North Alabama

10/08- West Florida at Mississippi College

10/15- West Alabama at West Georgia

10/22- Shorter at West Florida

10/29- Valdosta St. at Florida Tech

11/05- Valdosta St. at West Alabama

11/12- Delta St. at Florida Tech

