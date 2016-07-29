Valdosta officer ambush shooting suspect in jail

GBI agents said Beck admitted he called 911 and shot officer Hancock (Source: WALB)

The man accused of ambushing a Valdosta police officer is now in jail.

Stephen Paul Beck was released from South Georgia Medical Center July 28, 2016 and immediately transported to the Lowndes County Jail.

Officials say he is in a highly secured area where his medical needs are still being attended to.

Beck is accused of calling 911 and then shooting Officer Randall Hancock when he arrived on scene.

Officer Hancock was shot 3 times, twice in the bullet proof vest and once in the abdomen. He spent 6 days at South Georgia Medical Center. Hancock is recovering at home.

GBI agents said Beck admitted he called 911 and shot officer Hancock because he wanted the police to shoot him and he wanted to die. Agents said Beck told them he suffers from depression and has no hatred for police.

No bond has been set for Beck at this time.

