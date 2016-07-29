CHAMPS comes to Lowndes County

Students in Lowndes County elementary schools will now take a different drug awareness class than in the past.

Previously, all 5th grade students took DARE. Now, the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office will be teaching CHAMPS instead of DARE.

CHAMPS stands for Choosing Healthy Activities and Methods Promoting Safety.

Deputies say the program will still educate students on drug abuse, but also covers bullying, gun safety, and decision making skills.

Officials with the sheriff's office said CHAMPS will provide additional education topics for the students.

"Our ultimate goal is to create better students, better educated students, and perhaps give them tools for their toolbox as they go through school and then once they graduate," said Cpt. Stryde Jones with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

The DARE program will continue in all middle schools.

