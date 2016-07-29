Wild Adventures honors teachers

Wild Adventures is recognizing teachers before they head back to the classrooms.

All teachers can get into the park for free throughout Monday.

Some educators even came up from Florida for a quick trip before classes start.

"It motivates me for the school year. It gets me geared up, let me go have some fun! Like, someone is actually thinking about me before we start... so that's awesome!" said Frances Richmond, Duval Co. teacher.

All teachers that head to the park will also have a chance to win $200 in school supplies.

