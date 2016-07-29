Daycare celebrates renovations ahead of school starting

"When you put your young child in an environment like that you know that they'll learn, grow, and be safe, and that's what's really important," said parent Markaysa Robinson. (Source: WALB)

One south Georgia day care held a back to school bash at its newly improved facility. Bright Start Childcare used funding they from a state grant to help more local children.

"We have totally renovated this entire facility, from the front all the way through," said Shelbra McKnight, Bright Start Director.

Shelbra McKnight spent her day taking folks on a tour of the new daycare and learning center.

"Everything in this building that the children will be using is brand new, nothing is second hand," said McKnight.

The center spent a total of $75,000 upgrading its 3,000 square foot facility.

$50,000 of that money came from a grant. It paid for all the new toys, a new sanitizer, cribs and everything in the facility.

"When you put your young child in an environment like that you know that they'll learn, grow, and be safe, and that's what's really important," said parent Markaysa Robinson.

McKnight said Bright Start has a waiting list that keeps growing.

The upgrades will allow them to take on 43 more children, including infants to two year olds.

"We'll ultimately be able to give 43 more children a better start, a head start, going into elementary school," said McKnight.

Parents said seeing the new facility makes dropping their children off at day care just a little bit easier.

"It's very important to know the daycare center is investing in your child, they're not just taking your money and doing nothing with it," said Robinson.

Bright Start still has $50,000 left from the Child Care Expansion Grant. They hope to open a second new facility by December.

