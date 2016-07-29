Alive Center preparing for annual back-to-school bash

The Alive Center is preparing for its third annual back-to-school bash. (Source: WALB)

An Albany church is preparing to give back this weekend.

The Alive Center plans to give away school supplies to 1,000 families during its third annual back-to-school bash.

There will be bouncy houses, free food, haircuts and more.

Alive Center pastor Antonio Screen says they had a good turnout last year, and they're hoping even more will come out this year. He says its all about reaching out and helping others in the community.

"Our first year, the grandparents had five children and their house had burnt down prior, and this was like life to them, just something as simple as a bookbag and some supplies," Screen said.

This year, the church is partnering with the Vipers Bikers Club and the Rhema Word Cathedral. The bash kicks off at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Alive Center located in the Roses shopping center.

To donate items, visit The Alive Center website.

