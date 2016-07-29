How to save more during the tax-free holiday - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

How to save more during the tax-free holiday

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
For 2 days, Georgians can buy many items tax free. (Source: WALB) For 2 days, Georgians can buy many items tax free. (Source: WALB)
The tax-free weekend falls just before many southwest Georgia students head back to school. (Source: WALB) The tax-free weekend falls just before many southwest Georgia students head back to school. (Source: WALB)
Seth Thomas (Source: WALB) Seth Thomas (Source: WALB)
Laura Singletary (Source: WALB) Laura Singletary (Source: WALB)
Many stores are offering additional discounts during the 2-day tax-free weekend. (Source: WALB) Many stores are offering additional discounts during the 2-day tax-free weekend. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The days of summer are dwindling down for students but the deals are just now ramping up.

Starting at 12:01 on Saturday morning, many back-to-school essentials will go sales tax free for the weekend in Georgia.

Stores like staples are prepared to be busy.

"I don't think I got somebody who's going to be off this weekend, everyone's going to be here," said Staples general manager Seth Thomas. "We are just expecting big crowds."

Big crowds that spend big money.

The National Retail Federation estimates families will spend an average of almost $700 on back to school shopping with just over $100 of that going to school supplies.

So is it worth it to do all that shopping during the sales tax holiday?

Laura Singletary thinks so, if you do it the right way.

"Basically the next two days, I would try to be out there like its Christmas time."

She's a coupon-clipping mama and has even started her own Couponing 101 classes.

She says the first step to get the best bang for your buck is to start with making a gameplan. 

Check the ads for deep discounts and compare prices online.

Next, stack your savings. Use rebate apps, search for additional savings on coupon blogs, and take advantage of in-store reward programs. 

And finally, don't worry if you miss out this weekend. 

"A lot of people don't realize these supplies will go on a big discount once this tax break is over in a week or two down the road." 

Because sometimes its not always the early bird that gets the worm. 

"You don't know what you'll find later on down the road," she said.

For a list of items that will be tax free this weekend, visit the Department of Revenue website.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
 

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly