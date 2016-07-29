How to save more during the tax-free holiday

Many stores are offering additional discounts during the 2-day tax-free weekend. (Source: WALB)

The tax-free weekend falls just before many southwest Georgia students head back to school. (Source: WALB)

For 2 days, Georgians can buy many items tax free. (Source: WALB)

The days of summer are dwindling down for students but the deals are just now ramping up.

Starting at 12:01 on Saturday morning, many back-to-school essentials will go sales tax free for the weekend in Georgia.

Stores like staples are prepared to be busy.

"I don't think I got somebody who's going to be off this weekend, everyone's going to be here," said Staples general manager Seth Thomas. "We are just expecting big crowds."

Big crowds that spend big money.

The National Retail Federation estimates families will spend an average of almost $700 on back to school shopping with just over $100 of that going to school supplies.

So is it worth it to do all that shopping during the sales tax holiday?

Laura Singletary thinks so, if you do it the right way.

"Basically the next two days, I would try to be out there like its Christmas time."

She's a coupon-clipping mama and has even started her own Couponing 101 classes.

She says the first step to get the best bang for your buck is to start with making a gameplan.

Check the ads for deep discounts and compare prices online.

Next, stack your savings. Use rebate apps, search for additional savings on coupon blogs, and take advantage of in-store reward programs.

And finally, don't worry if you miss out this weekend.

"A lot of people don't realize these supplies will go on a big discount once this tax break is over in a week or two down the road."

Because sometimes its not always the early bird that gets the worm.

"You don't know what you'll find later on down the road," she said.

For a list of items that will be tax free this weekend, visit the Department of Revenue website.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

