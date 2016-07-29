HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 2016: Deerfield-Windsor building depth and talent

Saying the Deerfield-Windsor Knights are rebuilding in 2016 is a little bit of a stretch.

True, they likely aren't the favorites to win a GISA state title this season. But given their track record over recent years, would it be surprising if the Knights found themselves deep in the playoffs again this fall?

Head coach Allen Lowe knows his team has got the playmakers to be dangerous, but DWS must also replace a starting QB and all five starting offensive lineman from a season ago. Senior tight end John Samuel Shenker also left the program, transferring to Colquitt County.

"We've got some good, quality football players. Our biggest problem is finding the depth after those first 12 to 14," Lowe says. "Hopefully, some of these young guys are going to grow up, and some of these older guys are going to play better than they've ever played before."

Lowe expects seniors Howell Logan and Cam McCook to be leaders and playmakers for the Knights this season. Logan will be an athlete and defensive back, while McCook will play defensive line and fullback.

McCook believes it's part of his job as a senior to set the tone for this team in 2016.

"It's the same thing as every year. We're always looking to be in the last game," he says. "We're going to take it a week at a time. We're excited. We're hopeful. We're going to go at it best we can."

The Knights open the season August 12 when they host Trinity Christian- Sharpsburg.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.