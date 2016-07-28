Police teach parents about 'bullying' before school

As parents prepare their students for a new school year, a south Georgia police department is educating families about bullying.

Leesburg Police are hosting a "Prevent Bullying" workshop at Lee County High School on Friday, a week before school begins.

Officers said that many people don't understand the investigation process, or even what behaviors actually constitute bullying.

"Most parents think that when they come home and their kid says someone called him a name, it's automatically bullying. It may have been going on for awhile, but when they come to us and it's our first time hearing about it, we have to take steps to ensure this is taking place. Some parents don't understand that. They just want us to act," said Lt. Jason Anthony with the Leesburg Police.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the event will start at 6 p.m.

An authority on bullying, Dr. Quentin Fretwell from the DeKalb County School District, will be speaking and will cover several topics that include:

Defining "Bullying"

Georgia Law and "Bullying"

Law Enforcement's Response to "Bullying Situations"

After the presentations, guest are invited to enjoy National Night Out and back-to-school bash activities where there will be free school supplies available.

