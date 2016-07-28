New no-kill animal shelter opens in Albany

The Sally Wetherbee Adoption Center is named in memory of the woman who donated money for the center. (Source: WALB)

A state of the art no-kill animal shelter is now open in Albany.

The Sally Wetherbee Adoption Center, named in memory of the woman who donated money for the center, welcomed visitors on Thursday.

Designed with bright colors and light by Albany Interior Designer Al Seely, the shelter is unlike anything in the region.

Volunteers visited 40 shelters in the Southeast and picked the best parts from each to design the adoption center, including special epoxy floors and a method to keep pet odor to a minimum.

"We do have hydrogen peroxide that is in the air that is pumped in, it does two things, it kills the germs that spread any kind of disease and also cleanses the air so you do not have that odor when you have 60 animals in a building," Albany humane Society Building Chair Debbie Barlow. "What you see are cats in colonies rather than cages. You see little store fronts instead of cages for the dogs. You see outside runs for the dogs. This is their home, this is not just cages until they find a home, this is their home until they find their forever home."

Animals are up for adoption now, and volunteers and employees will work with visitors to find the perfect pet for them.

The center's hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Those interested can get more information about the center by visiting its website.

