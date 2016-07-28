Ambushed Valdosta officer recalls gunfight

He said when he arrived at the apartment, he didn't think anything unusual was happening, bu that quickly changed. (Source: WALB)

Just hours after hearing about police officers getting shot in Dallas, Texas, Myra Hancock said goodbye to her husband as he put on his police uniform and walked out the door July 8th.

"I walked him outside, I hugged him, I kissed him, and I said 'promise you're going to be really careful today.' He said he would," said Myra.

As careful as Officer Randall Hancock was, it would not be a normal day, and he would not be coming home that night.

Officer Hancock's first 911 call of the day came: a vehicle break-in.

"When I noticed a blur of movement from him and that's when he opened fire on me," said Hancock.

Officials said Stephen Beck called 911 and shot at the officer hoping to die.

Hancock was shot three times before firing back, hitting Beck.

"That is when I got on the radio and notified dispatch of everything that was going on and my condition," said Hancock

Officer Hancock remembers the first officer to respond, because he was already at the apartment complex.

"And that's when my son arrived on scene," said Hancock.

Officer Jonathan Hancock, Randall Hancock's son, lives in the complex. He heard the gun shots and jumped into action, then realized he was helping his father.

"I was so proud of him. He was just amazing. he was so professional, he was not scared, he was concerned, ya know," said Hancock.

Hancock was then taken to South Georgia medical center, where he stayed for 6 days.

Jonathan Hancock also went home to give the news to his mother.

"He just said, 'Dad's been shot, Mom, but he's going to be okay and we have to hurry,'" said Myra.

The Hancock family said the road to recovery has been long, but support from the department and the community has made it possible.

"The things people have done, I mean, they've just taken care of me and my family in the most amazing way," said Hancock.

And despite everything that happened, Officer Hancock still chooses to forgive the man who shot him.

"I have no ill feeling towards the gentleman, I understand he has a lot of previous problems. My best hope from this is that he gets some help," Hancock.

Officer Hancock said he will not let this affect his work in any way.

He said after 10 years with the Valdosta Police Department he is not ready to quit serving the community yet.

Despite being shot, Officer Hancock said he plans to put the badge back on by January 1st.

