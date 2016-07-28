WALB's Most Wanted: Andricus Vicks

On tonight's Most Wanted Albany police looking for a man accused of shooting up a home.



.Police say on July 6th, 29-year-old Andricus Vicks fired shots at a man outside a home in the 500 block of Don Cutler Drive.



The bullets missed the man but struck a house where an elderly woman was sleeping inside.



Vicks is 5' 9" and 130 pounds. He has cross tattoos on his upper right arm.

If you know where is call Crimestoppers at 436-tips.



Tonight Andricus Vicks becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.