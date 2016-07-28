Business owners react to relaxed food truck regulations

The Cookie Shoppe has been downtown for decades and owner Mona Qa Qish says she's in a sweet spot in the city.

"I've been here 30 years and I have a regular clientele that come here and they have good service and they have good food when I serve them," Qa Qish said.

On Tuesday night, the city instituted a 120-day moratorium on the rules regulating food trucks. This will lift some of the current rules that restrict when trucks can serve food and where they can park.

The move could mean more food choices, but Qa Qish isn't worried. In fact – she welcomes them.

"Competition is good, whether it's in food service or construction, you just have to do better. You just have to do better. You just have to make sure your product is good and your service is good. And your customers will always be with you."

Down the street at DJ's Barber and Hair Salon, barbers echo her words. They hope the increased eating options will bring more people in for haircuts.

"People come down and see the food trucks, some of them will come patronize with us so it'll help our business as well," said Anthony Thomas.

Downtown visitors welcome the change, too. Terry Raymond has lived in Albany for more than ten years. He hopes the move will encourage a food truck owner to move into a permanent downtown spot.

"He [A food truck owner] may actually see a couple of empty storefronts and say well I need a business office here, so you never know," Thomas said.

Because as he sees it, business is business.

"If you don't have traffic coming downtown, you're not going to have any income," he said.

Qa Qish isn't worried the trucks will take away her business.

"They'll try the trucks, I'm not saying they're not going to try them, but they'll be back."

During the next several months, city staff will study the issue and determine what permanent modifications might be needed to help food trucks operate successfully downtown.

