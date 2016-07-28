HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 2016: Trojans feeling defensive in 2016

The Lee County Trojans practice every day in the shadow of their future multipurpose facility.

The building is still under construction, almost serving as a daily reminder this team is still a work in progress.

The Trojans earned some respect after holding their own over the past two seasons in Georgia's top classification. However, that isn't what Lee County is after.

"We know we've played against good competition the last few years. As good as it gets in the country probably," says Lee Co. head coach Dean Fabrizio. "But we're just concerned with getting better every day, and we feel like everything will take care of itself."

But they do believe their experience in Region 1-AAAAAA will help them immensely.

"It really disciplined us, because it's a dog fight every week in that division, competition wise," senior DL Aubrey Solomon says. "We had to compete every play, and that made us better."

The Trojans lost a ton of offensive talent, but coaches know defensively, the Trojans can play.

"We're hard hitters," says Solomon. "I like to call us the Swarm because we all get to the ball."

Fabrizio hasn't given up on his offense yet, despite their youth.

"We lost a lot of guys. We're a little bit more inexperienced over on that side of the ball," Fabrizio says. "We have a lot players that maybe nobody's heard of just yet. But they'll know about those guys by the end of the season."

The Trojans open the season on Thursday, August 18- when they play Jones County in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercer.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.