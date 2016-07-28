HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 2016: Young Tornadoes seek playoff berth

Tornadoes, by their nature, are unpredictable.

However, the Monroe Tornadoes have been as consistent on the football field as the south Georgia heat in the dead of summer.

The Tornadoes are coming off a third straight six win season, but are hoping for more in 2016.

This is not a veteran-laden team like Monroe has seen recently. The Tornadoes are young at several key spots, but head coach Charles Truitt has some experience and depth in places he likes.

"We feel good about our offensive and defensive line. That's probably the strength of our football team," he says. "We have a couple key running backs and key receivers coming back that we're looking forward to making big plays for us."

The Tornadoes drop down to Class AAA in 2016, but will see nothing but familiar foes in Region 1. This team says the class and region isn't important. They still expect tough competition week in and week out.

"It doesn't matter what region, if we went up or went down," says senior ATH Ulysses Williams III. "We have to stay focused because we never know when we might meet our match. It's not about the region. It's about how you play."

The Tornadoes open the season on August 27 when they battle cross town rival Westover.

