Famed Bulldog cartoonist Jack Davis dies at 91

Legendary cartoonist and illustrator Jack Davis died Wednesday. He was 91 years old.

The artist was well known for his work with Mad Magazine, but was probably more famous in the Peach State for his Georgia Bulldog caricatures.

Davis' Dawg works often featured bulldogs getting the best of UGA's latest opponent.

Davis was born on December 2, 1924, and attended UGA on the G.I. Bill after serving in the U.S. Navy. As a student, he drew for the campus newspaper, and later became a cartoonist intern for the Atlanta Journal.

He provided artwork for many of Mad Magazine's first 30 issues after publication in 1952, as well as providing work for movie posters, books, and other magazines.

Davis' funeral is Friday at St. Simons Island.

UGA Athletics contributed to this report.

